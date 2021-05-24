Historic former Derbyshire care home could be turned into flats

The ex-care home The Glebe in Church Street, Alfreton, could gain a new lease of life as 17 supported-living apartments under plans submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council.

Derbyshire County Council closed The Glebe in 2016, despite an army of opposing residents, claiming it was “financially unviable”.

The vacant 30-bed care home was sold at auction for £450,000 in 2019 and now Safe As Houses Property Investment wants to turn it into 17 supported-living apartments, which would be commissioned by the property’s former owner, the county council.

The Glebe, on Church Street, Alfreton

The borough council will make a decision on the plans in the next few months.

A statement submitted with the application says 14 of the apartments would be for residents with “physical needs” and learning disabilities and three would be for people with “more complex needs” – both groups would need care and support.

Staff would be on hand 24/7, with 8-9 working in the unit during 7am to 10pm and three staff working overnight from 10pm to 7am.

A total of 29 full-time jobs would be created, the application says.

A further statement submitted with the application says: “The proposal is to carry out internal and limited external alterations to create 17 supported-living apartments along with staff facilities.

“The applicant has held several meetings with the contracts and commissioning team at Derbyshire County Council’s adult care department and they support the proposals.

Derbyshire adult social care has a waiting list of potential service users living in the Derbyshire area who need this type of property, this will reduce the financial burden to commissioners in carer costs and other expenses.

“Through this development service users will be able to stay near family and local connections and have more quality of life than being moved out of Derbyshire."

Two of the other care homes also closed in 2016 by the county council, alongside The Glebe, have also had new leases of life.

In October 2019, plans were approved to turn former care home Hillcrest in Kenilworth Drive, Kirk Hallam, into a 40-room bedsit and in the same month plans were approved to demolish The Willows in Laurel Avenue, Ripley, to build 10 affordable homes.