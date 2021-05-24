Man arrested after mass brawl on busy Chesterfield main road

Around 30 people were reportedly involved in the fight on Chatsworth Road.

Officers responded quickly to the scene at around 1am, where they found one woman had allegedly been hit in the face.

One witness said: “I sleep on the opposite side of the house from the incident and the noise woke me up, sounded like a feral mob screaming and shouting. People could be heard yelling things like ‘go now the police are coming’.

Police were called to reports of a fight between two groups of men in Chatsworth Road at 1am on Sunday, May 23

“It doesn’t bode well for the neighbourhood if this is a picture of things to come.

“Not good for the residents or the adjacent elderly residential home, Catherine Court.”

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, questioned and released under investigation while inquiries continue.