In response to the changes to the way people work following the Covid-19 pandemic, the heritage and arts centre is set to become a new venue for people to work in as opposed to traditional offices.

Dronfield Hall Barn, which is already home to cultural and community events, are trialling the flexible rent-a-desk venture which is initially available on consecutive Mondays up to June 28.

Workers can book desk space online at the historic building which has an indoor and outdoor coffee shop and even opt to work from the barn’s upper-floor gallery.

Workers are now able to rent a desk at Dronfield Hall Barn.

The idea to use the 600-year-old building as a remote working area came after the centre consulted with local businesses and found fewer employees returning to their former offices.

After receiving a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund grant, the Dronfield Heritage Trust began a campaign to attract more commercial users into the barn.

The rent-a-desk pilot is the first in a series of business projects to be launched by the charity this year, who plan to use the initial trial to gather feedback from remote workers before fully launching in summer.

Chair of Dronfield Heritage Trust Alan Powell said: “We are expecting to see a demand from small business owners, freelancers and some employees who are tired of perching at the kitchen table or battling over internet access with the kids.

The medieval barn is 600 years old.

"They need an alternative desk to land their lap tops and a pleasant place to enjoy time with colleagues and clients.

"This way we are helping the business community and making the most of our brilliant facilities.”

Louise Third, director of PR company Integra Communications, was the first to try out the facilities when indoor gathering was allowed on Monday, May 17.

She added: “Packing my briefcase and laptop and heading off to the barn was like experiencing the first day at school.

"A little strange at first, especially to be working somewhere other than my home office.

"But I received a very warm welcome, I could help myself to coffee all day, and hold meetings in the café area.

"I fully intend to make this a regular base when I need to be in Derbyshire”.