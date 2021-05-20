Chesterfield-based Auto Windscreens celebrates 50th anniversary

Auto Windscreens was established as a family business in the town in 1971 and its head office is still based at Storforth Lane in Hasland.

To mark five decades of operations, the company – which specialises in windscreen repair and replacement – has launched a special logo and five ‘golden anniversary’ vans which will be presented to a chosen technician in each region and at head office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auto Windscreens managing director James MacBeth, Claire Church, service delivery director, Spencer James, operations director, and James Reynolds, commercial and sales director. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

James MacBeth, managing director of Auto Windscreens, told the Derbyshire Times: “I’m incredibly proud today.

“I started at Auto Windscreens as a trainee technician in 1992 and came up the ranks – and now I’m here leading the company into its 50th year.

“What an amazing achievement for what began as a small family business to become a force to be reckoned with in the industry.”

Mr MacBeth said the company – which employs around 730 people at a number of sites across the UK – had been ‘very resilient’ throughout the pandemic and will continue to grow.

Happy 50th birthday to Auto Windscreens!

The firm has already employed 26 new technicians, 21 apprentices and 12 handlers in its contact centre this year.

It aims to add another 10 service centres to the network and recruit up to 30 technicians by the end of 2021.

“We’ve had trials and tribulations over the years – like all companies – but we’ve kept going and we’re now in a very good place,” Mr MacBeth said.

He described every day as ‘different and exciting’ for staff, adding: “Our success is purely down to the hard work, passion and dedication of all our colleagues, past and present, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them all.

“It’s a pleasure to work with everyone in this awesome company – we’re one big happy family.”

So what do the next 50 years have in store for Auto Windscreens?!

“Who knows, we’ll probably be working on flying cars in 2071!,” laughed Mr MacBeth.

“For Auto Windscreens, we’ll be growing the business, servicing our customers, strengthening the brand and building the next generation.

“With technological changes – like electric cars, for example – we’ve got to make sure we’re ahead of the game.

“Auto Windscreens is truly the best company to be part of and I’m excited for the future.

“Here’s to the next 50 years.”

For more information about Auto Windscreens, visit www.autowindscreens.co.uk.

What else was happening when Auto Windscreens launched in 1971?

When the company first opened its doors, the best-selling cars on the road were the Ford Cortina, Ford Escort and Mini.

George Harrison’s number one single My Sweet Lord could most likely be heard blasting from those lucky enough to have a car radio.

In the same the year, Walt Disney World opened in Florida, Sean Connery starred as James Bond in Diamonds are Forever and just the day before, the Soviet Union launched Mars 2, the first spacecraft to reach – and crash on – Mars.