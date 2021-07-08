Helen Miller, director of The Horse & Jockey Mobile Bar based in Walton, came up with the idea to work with woodfired pizza restaurant Pizza Pi located on Beetwell Street, following a conversation with owner Ricky Marples and catering specialist Isobel Gibbions.

Both the companies which were set up in 2017, now offer a combined service of catering, specialising in handmade pizzas and drinks, including a range of cocktails, for local businesses holding corporate events.

After a difficult 18 months of various lockdowns preventing the businesses from holding events and serving customers, Helen hopes there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mobile bar is housed in an old horse box.

The director, who also runs The Curious Cocktail Company which was set up in lockdown said: "It got us talking, maybe that would be something that would be good to offer as a joint venture, we do the drinks and they do food - people have got a sort of ready made corporate event with the food and drink option.

"We always like to work with local businesses, especially at local events as well so it is perfect.”

But she added the ‘delay’ to what is now being described as Freedom Day had a ‘massive’ impact on their new project with a number of bookings postponed.

Helen continued: "We've had three big corporate events cancelled and a wedding.

The Horse & Jockey Mobile Bar offers specialist cocktails and alcoholic drinks at events.

"It is very frustrating because we aren't getting any compensation for that, we've just lost virtually an entire month's income - half of that we've lost entirely because we can't now do their events on the dates that they are looking to do them.

"It has been a nightmare again.”

Many clients were reluctant to go ahead with their planned events, when the easing of rules was pushed back as they didn't want to host a gathering with restrictions still in place that put limits on the number of guests and prevents people from dancing.

"I hope it stands us in good stead for the future now that we've diversified", she added.

Pizza Pi based on Beetwell Street specialises in traditional woodfired pizza.

"I will be optimistic about the future if restrictions do get lifted.”

Chesterfield businesses Pizza Pi Mobile Catering and The Horse & Jockey Mobile Bar have joined together to offer corporate services as part of a new venture.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.