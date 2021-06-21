Chesterfield home care provider moves to new office following rapid post-lockdown growth

Respectful Care Chesterfield which has five branches across the East Midlands, has relocated to new offices after they experienced an increase in enquiries recently that saw them take on new clients in South Sheffield.

The home care provider is part of the Respectful Care Group and saw a ‘significant increase’ in the hours carers were working over the last six months – with figures growing from 900 hours a week to over 1150 hours.

The increased demand for at home care as opposed to residential during the pandemic has caused the Chesterfield provider to expand to bigger premises with ‘improved’ spaces and training facilities. Respectful Care Chesterfield now has 45 employees after they recruited 10 extra workers in the previous six months to meet the demand for home care workers in the region.

Lucy Fletcher and April Eastwood from Respectful Care Chesterfield.

As the hours required by clients increased, management hoped the decision to hire more staff would ‘lessen the strain’ on their current employees providing at home care service to 100 clients across Chesterfield and South Sheffield.

With growth expected to continue, the Chesterfield team plan to increase their workforce to 65 by the end of the year.

Care Manager at Respectful Care Chesterfield Gemma Jack said: “After what has been a trying time for our industry, we’re incredibly excited about our move into new premises.

"The new office is larger and more representative of a modern firm, which we felt was important to accommodate our expansion to cover South Sheffield.

"We now have our dedicated training room to provide staff inductions, moving and handling, as well as first aid training on-site.

"Wanting to provide staff with a social space for them to enjoy some downtime between shifts, there is also a designated area for relaxation and refreshments.

“We can’t wait to make the new offices our own and for our staff to be able to enjoy the facilities on offer.”

The home care provider hopes their clients will be able to benefit from the new office and its facilities too – by using the premises as a base for community projects, coffee mornings and fundraising events.

Anyone interested in working for Respectful Care Chesterfield should visit https://www.respectfulcare.co.uk/Chesterfield/homecare-jobs.php or call 01246 888 525.