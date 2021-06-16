The Derbyshire Times launches brand new 16-page weekly property guide

The new supplement, which launched in the June 17 edition of the Derbyshire Times, will showcase the beautiful homes for sale and to rent across the north Derbyshire area.

It also includes editorial features about homes for sale, as well as local market news and the latest on interior design trends.

Phil Bramley, editor of the Derbyshire Times, said: "The backing we have received from local estate agents for this initiative has been exceptional.

The DT has launched a new 16-page property guide in this week's edition

"North Derbyshire has a burgeoning housing market, along with many new developments in the pipeline.

"The area’s excellent transport links and robust local economy have made it an attractive prospect as the recovery gets underway.

"We’ve been working hard throughout the pandemic to keep our readers up-to-date on news that matters to them in the district, and we’ve learnt from their feedback how much they value the DT as a trusted source of local information online and in print.

"We know, too, that property is of huge interest to our readers right now - which is why we are so pleased to launch the new property guide this week.

"I'd also like to thank all the local estate agents who have supported this initiative and helped make it happen."