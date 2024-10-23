Rag’n’Bone Man and UB40 ft Ali Campbell have been announced as the latest headliners for major gigs in Derbyshire.

These stars will perform at Derby Summer Sessions in Markeaton Park in 2025. Rag’n’Bone Man will be supported by Elles Bailey on July 6 while UB40 ft Ali Campbell will play on July 13 where they will be joined by Nineties chart act Bitty McClean and reggae favourite Pato Banton.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, November 1.

Rag’n’Bone Man broke onto the scene in 2016 with his powerful single Human, blending blues and hip hop with raw emotion. Known for his commanding stage presence and soulful vocals, his live performances have captivated audiences across sold-out arenas and major festivals worldwide.

His debut album Human went platinum four times and earned Rag’n’Bone Man a BRIT Award, followed by his 2021 album Life by Misadventure, which debuted no. 1 on the UK charts with hits like Anywhere Away From Here and All You Ever Wanted. His recently released album What Do You Believe In?’ has climbed into the top three of the charts, showcasing his evolving sound.

UB40 ft. Ali Campbell is set to deliver an unforgettable performance powered by the iconic voice that helped UB40 achieve more than 70 million record sales and more than 50 UK chart hits. Ali Campbell, a founding member of the legendary band, remains committed to honouring UB40’s rich legacy, which began 45 years ago. Fans can expect a lively set filled with classics from the Labour of Love series, including Cherry Oh Baby, Please Don't Make Me Cry, Kingston Town, and the timeless hit Red Red Wine. In addition to these reggae anthems, Ali will treat the audience to tracks from UB40’s newer material, such as Unprecedented, from their 2021 album of the same name.

These additions to Derby Summer Sessions follow previous announcements that Blossoms would play at Markeaton Park on July 5, with support from The Coral and that Simple Minds would perform on July 8, 2025.

Blossoms are currently on a UK tour during which they have sold out most of their shows. Their infectious indie-pop sounds and chart-topping albums have made them one of the UK’s most celebrated bands. With six top five UK albums under their belt, including four number one albums thanks to their recent release Gary topping the charts, Blossoms remain a dominant force on the British music scene.

Scottish giants Simple Minds have have six number one albums including Sparkle In The Rain, Once Upon A Time and Street Fighting Years, topped singles charts worldwide with songs such as Don’t You Forget About Me and Belfast Child and sold more than 60 million records.

For further information and tickets, go to smmrsessions.com or ticketmaster.co.uk.