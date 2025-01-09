The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith will star in an evening of culinary conversation at Derby Theatre on March 24, 2025 (photo: David Venni)

Sensational shows and exciting events contribute to a jam-packed year at a Derbyshire theatre.

A highlight of Derby Theatre’s new season will be a production of John Steinbeck’s classic novella – Of Mice and Men, running from February 6 until March 1. Lennie and George are unlikely best friends, two drifters bound together by a shared faith and the ambition to live the great American Dream during the Great Depression. With all performances including creative captioning; they take you on a trip to the 1930s with themes of friendship, migration and prejudice.

Of Mice and Men is a MADE IN DERBY production involving a co-partnership between Derby Theatre, Bolton Octagon, Hull Truck Theatre and Theatre Lake.

This will be followed by Kiss Me Quickstep, a glorious glitterball-filled show that features stunning ballroom dancing, sequins and secrets. Amanda Whittington’s tale of ambition, sacrifice and resilience will light up Derby Theatre from June 6 to 21 and is also a MADE IN DERBY production.

Looking ahead to autumn 2025, Derby Theatre in partnership with Pitlochry Festival Theatre will produce the gripping story of The Great Gatsby directed by Sarah Brigham. This sparkling new adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story will play in Derby Theatre’s main house from October 3 to 25.

Global smash-hit shows and pioneering performances feature on Derby Theatre’s calendar. Blood Brothers, the legendary, long-running musical, runs from January 14 to 18. One man’s spiritual journey is about to begin in 10 Nights, a moving and funny play, on stage from January 27 to 29. The Vampire Slayer is at Derby Theatre on March 5 and 6 and John Godber’s Northern Soul inspired comedy Do I Love You? hits the theatre from March 25 to 29.

Spring shows will include Last Rites, a show which combines physical, non-verbal storytelling with dynamic projection and an immmersive soundtrack, told through a deaf man’s perspective; Spitfire Girls, inspired by the remarkable true events of pioneering females; Alan Bleasdale’s iconic Boys from the Blackstuff and The Elmer Adventure for younger theatregoers.

Top-class touring shows and wonderful one-nighters include: Strictly star and stand-up comedian, Chris McCausland; Kim’s Convenience, the award-winning play which inspired the Netflix comedy; BBC Big Band The Sound of Cinema, Pirates Love Underpants, balletLORENT’S Snow White, and culinary conversation from The Great British Bake Off star judge Dame Prue Leith.

Families will love watching a performance of Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie’s well-loved story, The Detective Dog; sports fans will be bowled over by An Evening with Aggers, the true cricket legend and renowned BBC correspondent while music lovers can hear the iconic songs of Nina Simone performed in the one-woman production Black is the Color of my Voice.

For the full programme and tickets, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk