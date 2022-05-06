Dancer to the superstars leads workshop at Directions Theatre Arts in Chesterfield

Mark Webb with some of the workshop participants at Directions Theatre Arts in Chesterfield.

Mark Webb led a workshop for students and teachers at Directions Theatre Arts on Sheffield Road.

His impressive pedigree includes performing with such artists as Take That, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Cher, Spice Girls, Diana Ross and Destiny’s Child.

He has danced on stage at all the major UK pop concerts such as The Brits and Party in the Park, appeared in various pop videos and was a regular dancer on well-known TV programmes such as Top Of The Pops and CDUK.

Mark is currently teaching at some of the leading performing arts colleges in the country.

Directions Theatre Arts was founded by Julie Cox, a qualified dance teacher, and her husband Geoff, a musician, in 1994.

The school teaches dance, singing and drama to students from three years upwards.

Directions students have gone on to perform in West End musicals including Mamma Mia, Evita and Grease and perform on cruise ships operated by major companies such as Fred Olsen and P&O.

For more details, go to www.directionstheatrearts.org or call 01246 236564