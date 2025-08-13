Teddy Bears' Picnic at Crich Tramway Village

Crich Tramway Village is hosting their Teddy Bears’ Picnic event on Sunday 24th and Monday 25th August. The event features an amazing Teddy Bear Trail along the enchanting woodland walk.

Children are encouraged to bring their own teddies to receive a badge. They can also get creative and make teddy bear masks and for a small charge, there’s the chance to have a go on the Vintage Penny Arcade - fun for all ages.

Amy Zing will provide the interactive picnic shows and the adults can enjoy live music from the 1950s and 60s by Rocks and Frocks.

The soft play area is also open as usual, and the vintage trams will be running from 10.30am to 4.00pm.

Teddies at the castle at Crich Tramway Village 2024

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said:

“This event is enjoyed by adults as well as children as they recognise the puns and the hard work which has gone into producing the teddy bear displays. Our life size Mr Bear will be making regular appearances and will provide a great photo opportunity.”

The event is included in the price of your admission ticket and valid return tickets may be used. For ticket prices visit: https://tickets.tramway.co.uk/tickets/#events