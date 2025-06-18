Johnny Vegas, Gary Delaney, Clinton Baptiste and Tom Stade lead a weekend of open-air laughs At Elvaston Castle, Derbyshire this July

Elvaston Castle

Just the Tonic Comedy Club is bringing its much-loved Comedy Shindig to the stunning grounds of Elvaston Castle and Country Park for the first time – promising a weekend of top-tier comedy in a glorious open-air setting from Friday 4th to Sunday 6th July 2025.

Audiences can expect an all-star lineup of comedic favourites, including the inimitable Johnny Vegas, one-liner king Gary Delaney, otherworldly funny man Clinton Baptiste, the razor-sharp wit of Tom Stade and the brilliantly observational humour of Scott Bennett. They’ll be joined by an exciting supporting cast of award-winning performers and rising stars, making for a weekend packed with unmissable entertainment.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Elvaston Castle, this outdoor comedy weekender is a brand-new addition to the summer calendar – combining the best in British stand-up with a vibrant festival vibe. With food, drink and belly laughs on offer all weekend, the Comedy Shindig promises to be a highlight of the 2025 summer season.

Whether you're a die-hard comedy fan or just looking for a unique day (or night) out, this is the perfect chance to experience stand-up in one of the East Midlands’ most scenic locations.

JTT Comedy Shindig

On bringing Comedy Shindig to Elvaston Castle, Darrell Martin, Founder Just The Tonic says: “We’re buzzing to bring this kind of top-drawer comedy to Elvaston Castle. It’s going to be an unforgettable weekend full of laughs, great food, and good company in one of the most beautiful settings in the East Midlands.”

Daily Line-up:

**Friday 4th July:** Clinton Baptiste, Tom Houghton, Rob Rouse, Nina Gilligan

**Saturday 5th July:** Gary Delaney, Tom Stade, Oliver Bowler, Rich Wilson

**Sunday 6th July:** Johnny Vegas, Scott Bennett, Sally-Anne Hayward, Jack Skipper