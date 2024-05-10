George Stephenson re-enactor is pictured at a previous event with a miniature version of the early steam locomotive, Stephenson's Rocket, and a cucumber straightener, both of which the famous engineer designed.

Famous engineer George Stephenson and his connections with Chesterfield will be highlighted in an event featuring a re-enactor.

The free event at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, June 8, will feature two talks by the re-enactor. At 11am he will speak about the life of George Stephenson and at 2.30pm he will explain more about George’s life in Chesterfield.

There will be handling objects and Victorian costumes to try and opportunities to pose for photos and ask questions of the re-enactor.

Holy Trinity Church is George Stephenson’s final resting place and features a stunning stained-glass window commissioned by his son Robert.

Reverend Jill Hancock of Holy Trinity Church said: “It’s a great privilege to host George Stephenson Day each year with Chesterfield Museum. It’s exciting to share our church’s history and the story of the railways with everyone. We look forward in welcoming everyone to join us for a day of learning and fun, and of course a sticky bun.”

The event is free to enter with donations being given to the charities Hope House and Worth.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is a fantastic family event to learn more about George Stephenson and his connections with our town. I’m delighted that we can work with the church again this year to deliver this event. I hope lots of people take the opportunity to come and learn more about Stephenson and the role he played in shaping the modern world.”

