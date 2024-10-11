Ray Bubbles creates a spinning carousel.

A world record holder who makes bubble sculptures will delight families in Derbyshire with his amazing skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray Bubbles has created a volcano bubble, a soap bubble carousel, a bubble ghost and even a tornado inside a bubble – but can he make the ultimate square bubble?

Find out when The Ultimate Bubble Show visits Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray, who holds several Guinness World Records for his bubble achievements, promises a fast-paced show full of energy and surprises as he uses different gases to create incredible sculptures, effects and magical displays.

Ray Bubbles presents The Ultimate Bubble Show at Matlock Bath's Grand Pavilion on October 19, 2024.

Dad of two Ray, 56, who lives near Manchester, said: “The Ultimate Bubble Show was developed from the shows I perform in science centres and the work I do in SEND schools. It's an entertaining, sensory fusion of science, art and comedy with some dad dancing thrown in for good measure! Besides the amazing, world class bubble sculptures I create, the success of the show is based around its inclusivity - it truly is a show for all ages with no lower, or upper, age limit.”

Ray worked as an accountant and tax advisor for many years before running his own recruitment business and then moving to France where his sons got him into playing with giant bubbles.

He said: “It's taken me over 30 years to find my calling and now I have a job for life. I've dedicated the last ten years to making bubbles of all shapes and sizes. It's a tough job, but someone has to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The looks of amazement on children's faces as I make a complicated bubble structure or a huge bubble on stage, or the engagement of children in a special needs school is what will keep me content for evermore.

"Like my bubble recipe, my real name is a trade secret!”

Ray is on a quest to make the ultimate bubble during his show at Matlock Bath Grand Pavilion on October 19 at 5pm. Tickets cost £10 or £30 for a family of four. Book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thegrandpavilion/t-dvmyjnz