Gloworm Festival pledges to go ahead and celebrate fifth birthday in style
Bosses of the Gloworm Festival for children and families have pledged this year’s event will go ahead.
Organisers say its August dates leaves it enough time to prepare with the Government set to relax coronavirus restrictions in mid-July, after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Rebecca McGlone, Gloworm event organiser, said: “We’re delighted to announce Gloworm Festival is going ahead this year.
“At the moment, we don’t see a reason for it to be cancelled, as the government are set to ease restrictions three weeks prior to our event taking place.
“As the event didn't take place last year, we’re ready celebrate our fifth birthday in style and you can be sure we'll be throwing a party for all to remember.”
The event – described as “the one true family festival”, which “encourages families to play and have fun in a safe environment” – is due to take place at Thoresby Park, near Worksop, from Friday-Sunday, August 13-15, “and will see 20,000 people enjoying a weekend of much-needed family fun”.
Highlights include a tiny tots tent, White Post Farm, circus skills, drumming and graffiti workshops and character meet-and-greets, while acts set to appear include children’s TV stars Andy Day, Maddie Moate and Dr Ranj, comedy legend Paul Chuckle and Nineties dance music stars N-Trance.
Day, weekend and camping tickets are now on sale, with family packages available.
The news comes as Nottingham’s Splendour music festival and the Y Not Festival in the Peak District both announced they would not be taking place this summer, due to uncertainty over the ongoing Covid restrictions.