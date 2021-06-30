Children learn survival skills at Puddle Ducks swimming lessons in Chesterfield

Swimming lessons help children build confidence in water from an early age and teach them survival skills. Photo by Gareth Newstead Photography

Puddle Ducks runs lessons at Ashgate Croft School which are aimed at children from birth to 10 years.

Cate Woodrow-Smith, owner of Puddle Ducks Derbyshire, said: “We are so excited to be back in the pool. Missing out on nearly a year of lessons has definitely had an impact on our children, and they have missed having fun in the water! Our lessons are child-led so we develop the children’s swimming skills based on what they’re comfortable doing, which is a great way to ease them back into the water and rebuild their confidence.

“Our swimmers are taught personal survival skills from a very young age, helping them to stay safe in the water. Skills like these are so important, especially as we return to holidays with pools or even outdoors in the UK as we head into the summer months; they can help parents feel at ease knowing their children know how to stay safe in the water.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Puddle Ducks provides baby swimming classes, perfect for those ‘lockdown mums’ who have missed out on so many early-month activities. Cate said: “Many parents who had their babies during lockdown have missed out on sharing those first months with family and friends, but have also missed out on participating in many important activities including baby swimming. It is a beautiful way to bond with your baby and build their water confidence from a really young age.”