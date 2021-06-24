The music festival was due to return in Nottingham this year after last year’s was cancelled during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s was scheduled to take place at Wollaton Park on Saturday, July 24, with acts such as headliner Richard Ashcroft, as well as indie favourites Supergrass and Sleeper and Spice Girl Mel C.

However, with the Government announcing a four-week delay to so-called ‘freedom day’, the date on which remaining lockdown restrictions are set to be lifted, to July 19, just a few days beforehand, festival bosses have taken the decision to cancel again – but pledged to return on July 23, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A festival spokesman said: “Following the announcement that lockdown easing is being delayed, we’ve now made the difficult decision to postpone Splendour Festival. As much as we were looking forward to a day of fantastic music with you all, the four-week delay has meant we just won’t be able to stage this year’s event.

“We’re devastated we’re having to postpone for a second year running.

“We can only say how sorry we are that we couldn’t make it work for this year.

“The good news is we’ll be back for 2022, and plans are already under way.”

Richard Ashcroft was due to headline both Splendour and Tramlines this year, but Splendour has been cancelled.

Research plan for Tramlines?

No announcement about Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival, which is due to take place the same weekend, has yet been made.

The sold-out event is scheduled to take place from July 23-25 at Hillsborough Park, with The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft headlining – although it has been suggested it will go ahead as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme pilot scheme.

Bosses at Y Not Festival, at Pikehall, near Matlock in the Peak District, which is due to take place the following weekend, from July 30-August 1, are currently working on their plans.

Melanie C was one of the star names due to be performing at Splendour next year

A statement when the delay was announced, on June 14, said: “We are grateful for everyone’s continued support and would therefore like to ask for your patience at this time to allow us to process the information, so we can make the best decision possible. We will be back with another statement outlining our intentions as soon as we can.”