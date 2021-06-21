New single for singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner ahead of Peak District show

The 36-year-old – who shot to fame with top-10 hit Dream Catch Me from his number-one debut album Hand Built by Robots in 2007 – has revealed World Away will be his second single release from his upcoming album Interference (of Light), his seventh studio long-player.

The single, which recalls Newton’s thoughts of home while being abroad, will be released next month before the album is out on August 20.

He says: “This is one of two songs on the album that were written on an Australian trip where I was writing with Joel Quartermain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We hadn’t met before, it was all via recommendation, and I’m very glad we did.

“It was near the end of the trip and the idea of returning home was growing stronger the closer it came to becoming a reality.

“It’s about feeling as close as it’s possible to feel to someone, while also being as far away as possible while still being on the same planet.

“As you can probably tell when listening to it, I had a huge amount of fun producing this track with Darren Poole.

“The drums were my favourite part of the process – I love playing drums – and the few days I spent on the rhythm track were some of the best memories of making this album.”

The releases come ahead of a show in Castleton’s Peak Tavern on Saturday, September 25, a gig rescheduled from May 2020.

His October tour also includes a show at Sheffield’s The Leadmill on Tuesday, October 19. For tickets, see newtonfaulkner.com

Newton Faulkner