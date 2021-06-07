Star names including Mel C and The Selecter added to Nottingham's Splendour Festival line-up

M People star Heather Small has also been added to the line-up, which features headliner Richard Ashcroft, as well as indie favourites Supergrass and Sleeper and Eighties pop icon Rick Astley.

Tickets are now on sale for the one-day festival, which takes place at Wollaton Park on Saturday, July 24.

A festival spokesman said: “As well as announcing superstars Melanie C, The Selecter and Heather Small, we’re delighted to be blessed with so many phenomenal local artists on this year's line-up.

“Nottingham based singer-songwriter Jerub brings his combination of powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics and magical melodies to the main stage, as well as the supremely talented Tori Sheard.

“The Confetti Stage returns and local talent on this stage is strong, including indie-folk songstress Alice Robbins.

“It's been a year like no other, but we’re more ready than ever to let our hair down.”