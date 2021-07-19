Game on! Brimington dad creates fun way to explore Chesterfield borough using smartphone

Peter Hunt, who lives in Brimington, devised Tag Tap JTH (Join The Hunt) after his family enjoyed taking part in the town’s Beat The Streets challenge last year.

He said: “I initially thought of TagTap JTH during lockdown as a fun way for my kids to get active but also with the element of a clue or question to find the next location as a sneaky way to incorporate a bit of education. After setting up a small game in the New and Old Whittington areas and inviting others to have a go it really took on a life of its own. We have only had extremely positive feedback and everyone that plays it absolutely loves it."

The game has now expanded after Chesterfield Borough Council teamed up with its creator.

Coun Jill Mannion-Brunt with Olly and Owen Potts, left, and Lillie-Mai Hunt and Amber Pearce, on the right.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at the council, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Tag Tap to help bring this game to Chesterfield. It’s great to see local people innovating new ideas and it ties in really well with our Year of Outdoors project, which encourages people to explore the great things we have on our doorstep."

Peter said: “We have expanded the game to cover the whole of the Chesterfield borough area with well over 350 tags. We hope this will give everyone young and old a chance to have a go at the game and to get active especially after the terrible 18 months we have had to endure. Our main objective is to get people out being active in a fun way, so let’s do it together, get competing and winning some prizes. Best of all it’s free.”

The game has starting locations around the borough which you can find listed in the app. Simply head to one of these TagTaps then with the app open on your phone, tap the point and you’ll be given clues to find the next location, solve the clues and hunt out the next point.

There is a leaderboard of players and participants will need to find as many points as possible to be named the TagTap Champion.

Peter Hunt, creator of TagTap JTH, is pictured to the right of Coun Jill Mannion-Brunt.

The game will run all year but the championship will be time limited meaning hunters will need to be quick to work their way up the leaderboard. There will also be a competition amongst schools later this year.

Coun Brunt said: “We hope this game will help encourage everyone to get out this summer and explore our beautiful borough – it’s a fantastic way to keep little ones entertained during the school holidays, but is also really fun to explore on your own.”

Find out more about TagTap JTH and download the apps for free to start playing by visiting: https://tagtap.co.uk