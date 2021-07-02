Great family days out in Derbyshire for summer holiday fun

Enjoy thrilling rides at a theme park, zip through trees on a high wire, pet farm animals at a stately home or go deep inside a cave.
Here’s our guide to some of the best places to have a fun-filled adventure this summer.
1. Gullivers Kingdom, Matlock Bath
Feel like you're flying through the air on such thrilling rides as the Drop Boat and Riggers Revenge. Dennis & Gnasher from Beano will be making appearances throughout the day so don't forget to enjoy the Beano Friends Super 6 rides and look out for other mischievous activities. Go to www..gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Chatsworth House farmyard
Children who accompany their parents on a day out to the Duke and Duchess's spectacular stately home can look at the animals in a working farmyard and burn off steam in a woodland playground where there is a rope park, trampoline, slides, water and sand play. For more details go to www.chatsworth.org
Photo: Submitted
3. Willow Tree Farm, Shirebrook
Get up close to cute farmyard creatures such as donkeys, alpacas, sheep goats and ducks, check out the exotic animals such as wallabies, meerkats and prairie dogs and see birds including a Harris hawk and African grey parrot. Visit the farm on July 31 for a live pirate show with games and music. For more details, go to www.willowtree-farm.co.uk
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Matlock Aquarium, Matlock Bath
See 45 different species of fish, ranging from Nemo and Dory to meat-eating Tiger fish and vegetarian Pacus. There are terrapins and the only remaining petrifying well in Matlock Bath. For more details, go to www.matlockbathaquarium.co.uk
Photo: Google