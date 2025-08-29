Holmlea at Derby Road, Ambergate will open its gate to the public on September 13 and 14, 2025 in support of the National Garden Scheme's fundraising for health charities (photo: Amanda McConnell)

Catch the late summer colours in beautiful gardens across Derbyshire which are opening their gates to the public in aid of health charities during September.

Broomfield Hall at Morley, near Ilkeston has 25 acres of constantly developing Victorian gardens and woodlands, maintained by volunteers and students of Derby College. The gardens include rose, Japanese, tropical and winter. The open day will be on September 7, from 10am until 4pm, when refreshments will be available in a pop-up cafe. Admission £5, children free.

Coxbench Hall, near Little Eaton, is the former ancestral Georgian home of the Meynell family. There is a tropical style garden, a hillside terrace garden of wildflowers and trees and a woodland overlooking the garden below. Coxbench Hall, on Alfreton Road, Coxbench will be open to the public on September 7 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Tea, coffee and cake, including home-made diabetic and gluten free cakes, will be on sale. Admission £3, children free.

Holmlea at Derby Road, Ambergate, near Belper will offer a blaze of late season colour in its garden. Features include a large kitchen garden, riverside walk and canal lock water feature. Home-made teas available in The Pavilion. Holmlea will welcome members of the public on September 13 and 14, from 11am until 4pm. Admission £5, children free.

The Old Vicarage at The Fields, Middleton by Wirksworth is set in a gentle valley with fantastic views to Black Rocks. A courtyard garden features camelias and rhodendrons grown in pots while elsewhere there is a fernery, an orchard, fruit garden, mixed flowering borders and mature trees. The public can visit the garden on September 13 and 14 from 11am until 4pm. Home-made teas at the house. Admission £5, children free.

Meynell Langley Trails Garden at Lodge Lane, Kirk Langley, near Ashbourne displays and trials bedding plants, herbaceous perennials and vegetable plants grown at the adjacent nursery. There are more than 180 hanging baskets and floral displays. This garden will be open to the public on September 15, from 10am to 4pm. Admission £5, children free.

All proceeds from the public open days wll go to the National Garden Scheme (NGS). In 2024 the NGS donated £3,501,227 to beneficiaries including Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, Carers Trust, The Queen’s Nursing Institute and Parkinson’s UK in 2024.