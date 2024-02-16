Church Wilne Rotary Club Speaker Evening – Dawn & Bob Swepstone: Hearing Dogs for the Deaf

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They brought hearing support dog Digby with them, who was the star of the show. Digby has supported Dawn, with day to day living, for a number of years.

Hearing support dogs can help the deaf by alerting them to: someone at the door, the cooker timer going off, baby alarms, car horns not to mention smoke alarms. They also provide wonderful companionship which can relief the isolating effects of deafness.

The charity sources and trains the dogs and continues to own them while they are placed with the deaf person, who are responsible for the health and wellbeing of the animal.

Dawn & Bob Swepstone & President Nigel.

The charity is unfunded and relies on donations, more information is held on their website. https://www.hearingdogs.org.uk/

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk

Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]