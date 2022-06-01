Check out the inventions of Chesterfield's famous son George Stephenson and find out all about his life

A George Stephenson re-enactor will be visiting Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, on Saturday, June 11, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be fun for all the family with talks, children’s activities and the chance to handle objects such as a model of the famous `Stephenson’s rocket` and a replica cucumber straightener!

Holy Trinity Church is George Stephenson’s final resting place and people will be able to see the stunning stained-glass window commissioned by his son, Robert.

Holy Trinity Church, where George Stephenson is buried.

Refreshments will be available, and there will be outdoor stalls offering crafts, cakes and a tombola.

Admission is free with donations being given to Hope House Homeless Centre.

The church has joined forces with Chesterfield Borough Council to organise the event.

Reverend Jill Hancock of Holy Trinity Church said: “It’s great to be working with Chesterfield Museum to help local people connect with our town’s heritage. This is a wonderful opportunity to talk about George Stephenson and show both his final resting place and the incredible stained-glass window that was commissioned in his honour. I hope lots of people come along because there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy.”

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Whilst Chesterfield Museum is closed it is fantastic that we can partner with organisations like Holy Trinity Church to ensure everyone can still learn about our heritage. We’re planning more events like this over the next few years whilst Stephenson Memorial Hall undergoes a multi-million-pound refurbishment.”

The refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall is projected to cost around £17 million with £11 million of funding being secured via the Government’s Levelling Up Fund and a further £695,00 from the Arts Council. Chesterfield Borough Council has received almost £20 million through this Government fund, the other £8 million will be used to support and enhance the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield Project.