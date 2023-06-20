News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Barlow and Buxton Carnivals (top and right) and Bolsover Gala offer plenty to see and do for families.Barlow and Buxton Carnivals (top and right) and Bolsover Gala offer plenty to see and do for families.
Barlow and Buxton Carnivals (top and right) and Bolsover Gala offer plenty to see and do for families.

12 carnivals and galas in Derbyshire towns and villages that you won't want to miss this summer

Carnivals and galas are a big attraction in Derbyshire, drawing hundreds of people to watch fancy dress parades, play games, listen to music and enjoy a family day out.
By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:16 BST

Summertime is full of fun at these popular events which are months in the planning and run by dedicated volunteers.

With the carnival and gala season in full swing, here are some of the towns and villages that deserve to be visited by you this summer.

Bakewell Carnival is arguably the biggest event of its kind in Derbyshire, offering days of fun including an International Day of Dance on June 24, Bakewell Pudding Race on the morning of June 25, pet show on June 27 at 6.30pm followed by Jack Russell races at 8pm, raft race on June 29 at 7pm and wheelbarrow and wellie race on June 30 at 7pm. The main carnival day on Saturday, July 1, at the recreation ground includes crowning of royalty at 2.30pm, a procession around town from 3pm, with classic cars, bouncy castles and stalls to look at all afternoon. A duck race on the river July 2 at 2pm promises a quacking finale.

1. Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, July 2, 2023

Bakewell Carnival is arguably the biggest event of its kind in Derbyshire, offering days of fun including an International Day of Dance on June 24, Bakewell Pudding Race on the morning of June 25, pet show on June 27 at 6.30pm followed by Jack Russell races at 8pm, raft race on June 29 at 7pm and wheelbarrow and wellie race on June 30 at 7pm. The main carnival day on Saturday, July 1, at the recreation ground includes crowning of royalty at 2.30pm, a procession around town from 3pm, with classic cars, bouncy castles and stalls to look at all afternoon. A duck race on the river July 2 at 2pm promises a quacking finale. Photo: Ada Shawcross

Photo Sales
Hope Wakes Carnival Week launches on June 24 with the judging of a scarecrow competition at 9am. Events during the week will include a 5.9-mile fell race from the sports field on Castleton Road on the night of June 28 while the Loxley Hall will host a murder-mystery evening on June 24, a fashion show on June 29 and a ceilidh on July 1.

2. Saturday, June 24 to Sunday, July 2, 2023

Hope Wakes Carnival Week launches on June 24 with the judging of a scarecrow competition at 9am. Events during the week will include a 5.9-mile fell race from the sports field on Castleton Road on the night of June 28 while the Loxley Hall will host a murder-mystery evening on June 24, a fashion show on June 29 and a ceilidh on July 1. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Tideswell Carnival on June 24 will start with a procession of floats and visiting royalty, led by Tideswell Band, from the centre of the village at 3pm. Music and entertainment will be provided by The Pantonic All Stars Steel Orchestra, Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band, 1st Porthill Scout Drum Corps, The New Orleans Strollers and The Buxton Billarettes. Food and drink stalls and a display of vintage tractors will be in the central market area from lunchtime.

3. Saturday, June 24, 2023

Tideswell Carnival on June 24 will start with a procession of floats and visiting royalty, led by Tideswell Band, from the centre of the village at 3pm. Music and entertainment will be provided by The Pantonic All Stars Steel Orchestra, Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band, 1st Porthill Scout Drum Corps, The New Orleans Strollers and The Buxton Billarettes. Food and drink stalls and a display of vintage tractors will be in the central market area from lunchtime. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Whaley Bridge Carnival on June 24 is the first one in town since 2019. A procession with steam engines, tractors, floats and a pipe band will leave Canal Street at 1pm. Carnival day events will include the Whaley Waltz fell race, live music from 2pm to 6pm and children's rides.

4. Saturday, June 24, 2023

Whaley Bridge Carnival on June 24 is the first one in town since 2019. A procession with steam engines, tractors, floats and a pipe band will leave Canal Street at 1pm. Carnival day events will include the Whaley Waltz fell race, live music from 2pm to 6pm and children's rides. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Derbyshire