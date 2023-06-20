12 carnivals and galas in Derbyshire towns and villages that you won't want to miss this summer

Carnivals and galas are a big attraction in Derbyshire, drawing hundreds of people to watch fancy dress parades, play games, listen to music and enjoy a family day out.
Summertime is full of fun at these popular events which are months in the planning and run by dedicated volunteers.
With the carnival and gala season in full swing, here are some of the towns and villages that deserve to be visited by you this summer.
1. Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, July 2, 2023
Bakewell Carnival is arguably the biggest event of its kind in Derbyshire, offering days of fun including an International Day of Dance on June 24, Bakewell Pudding Race on the morning of June 25, pet show on June 27 at 6.30pm followed by Jack Russell races at 8pm, raft race on June 29 at 7pm and wheelbarrow and wellie race on June 30 at 7pm. The main carnival day on Saturday, July 1, at the recreation ground includes crowning of royalty at 2.30pm, a procession around town from 3pm, with classic cars, bouncy castles and stalls to look at all afternoon. A duck race on the river July 2 at 2pm promises a quacking finale. Photo: Ada Shawcross
2. Saturday, June 24 to Sunday, July 2, 2023
Hope Wakes Carnival Week launches on June 24 with the judging of a scarecrow competition at 9am. Events during the week will include a 5.9-mile fell race from the sports field on Castleton Road on the night of June 28 while the Loxley Hall will host a murder-mystery evening on June 24, a fashion show on June 29 and a ceilidh on July 1. Photo: Submitted
3. Saturday, June 24, 2023
Tideswell Carnival on June 24 will start with a procession of floats and visiting royalty, led by Tideswell Band, from the centre of the village at 3pm. Music and entertainment will be provided by The Pantonic All Stars Steel Orchestra, Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band, 1st Porthill Scout Drum Corps, The New Orleans Strollers and The Buxton Billarettes. Food and drink stalls and a display of vintage tractors will be in the central market area from lunchtime. Photo: Submitted
4. Saturday, June 24, 2023
Whaley Bridge Carnival on June 24 is the first one in town since 2019. A procession with steam engines, tractors, floats and a pipe band will leave Canal Street at 1pm. Carnival day events will include the Whaley Waltz fell race, live music from 2pm to 6pm and children's rides. Photo: Submitted