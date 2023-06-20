12 carnivals and galas in Derbyshire towns and villages that you won't want to miss this summer

1 . Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, July 2, 2023

Bakewell Carnival is arguably the biggest event of its kind in Derbyshire, offering days of fun including an International Day of Dance on June 24, Bakewell Pudding Race on the morning of June 25, pet show on June 27 at 6.30pm followed by Jack Russell races at 8pm, raft race on June 29 at 7pm and wheelbarrow and wellie race on June 30 at 7pm. The main carnival day on Saturday, July 1, at the recreation ground includes crowning of royalty at 2.30pm, a procession around town from 3pm, with classic cars, bouncy castles and stalls to look at all afternoon. A duck race on the river July 2 at 2pm promises a quacking finale. Photo: Ada Shawcross