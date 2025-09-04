The Paper is a spin-off of the beloved American version of The Office 🚨📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Paper is finally set to hit the presses.

It is a spin-off of the beloved comedy The Office.

But when exactly can you watch the show?

The first season of the highly anticipated comedy series The Paper is set to be delivered very soon. However, viewers in the UK will have to wait an extra day to see it.

From the makers of The Office, it follows that beloved comedy series’ faux-documentary style. Only this time it is set in a newspaper and not Dunder Mifflin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in Ohio, this time, it follows the struggling Toledo Truth-Teller as it attempts to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters. But when exactly can you watch it?

When is The Paper season 1 out?

For viewers in America, the first season of the show is set to be released today (September 4). All ten episodes will come out at once, so audiences can binge to their hearts content.

However, audiences in the UK will have to wait an extra day to catch the show. It will be released tomorrow (September 5) on this side of the Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is The Paper season 1 out?

Peacock will be releasing the first season all at once on September 4 in America. It is available to watch from 12am PT/ 3am.

Sky/ Now TV tends to release new shows at around 8am British time, unless it is doing simultaneous streams such as with HBO programmes.

How to watch The Paper?

In America, The Paper will be delivered by Peacock. For those in the UK it will be released on Sky and also Now TV, for those who are subscribed to that platform.

Who is in the cast of The Paper?

Despite being a spiritual follow-up to The Office, with the pitch being that it is the same crews that filmed the documentary at Dunder Mifflin, don’t expect to see too many familiar faces. The only actor confirmed to be returning will be Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast for The Paper includes one of the stars of The White Lotus season two, along with

Domhnall Gleeson. See who is in the main roles:

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand

Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti

Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola Olofin

Alex Edelman as Adam Cooper

Ramona Young as Nicole Lee

Tim Key as Ken Davies

Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez (returning from The Office)

What to expect from The Paper?

Describing the series, Sky said: “The Paper follows the documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” (US) as they find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. The Paper, a mockumentary series from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, will boast an all-star cast led by Domhnall Gleeson.”

Will there be The Paper season two?

Ahead of its release on streaming this week, Peacock announced that it had renewed The Paper for a second season. No time frame has been given for when the future episodes will be released.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Surprisingly cheap way to stream Sky Atlantic, Netflix and more (aff) £ 22.00 Sky TV Buy now Buy now Sky’s latest TV deals are more affordable than you might expect – with the best value arguably being the Ultimate TV package. For just £22/month, you get Netflix, Discovery+, Sky Atlantic and over 35 extra channels including Sky Max, Sky Witness, Sky Documentaries and more. There are no upfront fees, and it’s a 24-month contract. If you’re after the basics, Essential TV starts from £15/month with Netflix and Sky Atlantic included, while sports fans can add Sky Sports for £35/month. All three plans offer strong value for new Sky customers.