Out There stars Martin Clunes as a farmer facing off with a drug gang 👀

Out There is a big new drama on ITV.

Martin Clunes stars in the crime show this winter.

The show follows a farmer who confronts a drug gang in his community.

ITV is following up Playing Nice with another major crime drama this January. Out There is set to make its debut in a few hours - and you won’t want to miss it.

Martin Clunes stars as a farmer who takes on a drug gang causing a menace in his rural community. The show will make its debut tonight (January 19) and it has snagged a prime slot.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “Out There is a brilliantly compelling drama, from the team behind Manhunt, where county lines become very real for a father and son already dealing with the modern challenges of running a farm. Martin Clunes is wonderful as Nathan, in a drama full of surprises, as he tries to navigate the best way to save his son, in a world he doesn’t understand.”

What time is Out There on ITV?

Martin Clunes in ITV's Out There | Buffalo Pictures/ ITV

The crime drama will start on ITV tonight (Sunday January 19) and is set to air in the prime slot of 9pm. Out There is stepping into the space vacated by the end of Playing Nice.

When is the next episode of Out There on?

Like the recently ended Playing Nice, Out There will be broadcast on both Sunday and Monday nights. The second episode will be televised on January 20 - also at 9pm.

Out There is due to have six episodes in total.

What is Out There about?

The show follows Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams, a farmer confronted with dark forces creeping into his rural community. ITV adds: “The drama depicts the surreptitious invasion of the land our farmer cherishes, with devastating consequences, as his livelihood, homestead and family life are threatened by local county lines drugs dealers: urban gangs using the British countryside as a field of operations, moving drugs and money between their inner-city hubs and provincial areas.”

