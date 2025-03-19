This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A night of cinematic delights awaits Hans Zimmer fans once again in 2026 🎶🎹🎫

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works of celebrated composer Hans Zimmer are set to return to the UK in 2026

The World of Hans Zimmer: A New Dimension is the latest in a series of concerts reflecting the works of the Oscar winner.

The concerts are set to be helmed by Grammy-award nominated collaborator, Matt Dunkley.

The celebrated works of Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer later this year may have all but sold out, but fans of the composer won’t have to wait too long to see those works live again.

Hans Zimmer's A New Dimension tour is set to captivate UK audiences in 2026 once again bringing his iconic film scores to life in a spectacular arena experience. The tour promises an emotional journey through Zimmer's most beloved compositions, enhanced by visually stunning projections, immersive sound design, and compelling solo performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World of Hans Zimmer is set to tour the UK in late 2026 | Getty Images for Academy Museum

A New Dimension builds upon the success of The World of Hans Zimmer concert series , which has drawn 1.2 million viewers globally. While Hans Zimmer himself serves as the musical director and curator, the live performances will be conducted by Grammy-nominated Matt Dunkley , a frequent Zimmer collaborator on films such as Inception and Top Gun: Maverick.

Dunkley will lead top soloists, the Odessa Orchestra & Friends, and the Nairobi Chamber Chorus in recreating the magic of Zimmer's music.

So for those who missed out on The Next Level tickets later this year, perhaps they can find solace in a huge orchestral concert as the one planned with A New Dimension

Where is The World of Hans Zimmer touring in the United Kingdom?

The orchestral tour will be heading to one of the following venues in 2026:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to see The World of Hans Zimmer when it tours?

Tickets to see the latest Hans Zimmer works in concert will go on sale from April 2 2025 through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom .

Will you be going to see the works of Hans Zimmer live, either on his tour later this year or heading along to A New Dimension? Let us know your thoughts or your favourite work by Hans Zimmer by leaving a comment down below.