Gogglebox is back and it has some new faces! 📺👀

Gogglebox Friday is back on Channel 4!

The beloved show has added some new faces for 2025.

But who is in the cast of the latest season of Gogglebox?

Do you know what time of the week it is? If your answer was Gogglebox Friday, give yourself a pat on the back.

The beloved Channel 4 series has returned for a brand new series and there are few new faces. It comes after the Celebrity version kept the ball rolling over the summer.

Since it debuted last decade, Gogglebox has become a firm fixture in the TV schedule and is now in its 26th season. Remind yourself of who is in the cast of the show in 2025.

What time is Gogglebox on tonight?

Andrew and Alfie will be joining the cast of Gogglebox for the new series | Channel 4

The beloved reality series will continue on Channel 4 tonight (September 12). It is due to start at 9pm, its usual spot and one that fits like a glove.

Gogglebox will air on Friday nights over the coming weeks. It can also be watched on demand via Channel 4’s self-titled catch-up service (formerly called All4/ 4oD).

Who is in the cast of Gogglebox season 26?

Over the years, Gogglebox has assembled quite the list of familiar faces. The current cast includes:

Siddiqui family

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley

The Malone family

Giles Wood and Mary Killen

Ellie and Izzi Warner

David and Shirley Griffiths

Plummer family

Amira and Armani Rota

Worthington family

Pete and Sophie Sandiford

Abbie Lynn and Georgia Bell

Sue and Steve Sheehan

Simon and Jane Minty

Ronnie and Annie

Teresa and Anita

Michael, Sally, Jake and Harry

Andrew and Alfie

Jake and Calum

Sara and Lara

Sarah, Cheé and Andre

Who is new for season 26?

The show has added four new families in the form of Andrew and Alfie, Jake and Calum, Sara and Lara, and Sarah, Cheé, and Andre. They were introduced in the first episode of the season last Friday (September 5).

Who has not returned for the latest season?

Scottish couple Roisin and Joe Kyle have been ‘axed’ from the show and will not be back for season 26. Announcing the news earlier in the year, Roisin wrote on Instagram: “After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa channel 4 have decided it’s time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26. Therefore we are leaving the Gogglebox family. ☹️✨🛋️

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity, the experience has actually been so mad and we will miss watching tv with you all on Friday nights! It’s been an honour to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don’t actually need subtitles.

“We have made friends for life and after filming every week for years you have become like our family! We could not have asked for better people to work with and we will miss you immensely. ❤️

“A huge thank you to everyone who has watched us, met us, and supported us during this experience, it for sure has been a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

