Tramlines festival in Sheffield will go ahead at full capacity, organisers confirm

The event will take place from July 23-25 as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, it has been announced.

There had been fears it would have to be cancelled for a second year running, with the event falling so close to July 19, the delayed date on which the last remaining legal Covid restrictions are expected to be lifted.

Tramlines and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport have confirmed it will go ahead as part of the ERP.

The announcement will come as a huge relief to ticketholders, many of whom had already carried their tickets over from last summer’s cancellation early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Covid restrictions are currently due to end on July 19, research will continue after this date to gather further data and trial the use of the NHS app for certification.

Being part of the pilot programme gives assurance the event could go ahead even if the date of so-called ‘Freedom Day’ is pushed back again.

Festival-goers will be asked to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test result from the last 48 hours or proof of having had two doses of the vaccine, but once inside social distancing or masks will not be required.

The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft are scheduled to headline the sold-out event.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines operations director, said: “We are delighted to confirm Tramlines 2021 is going ahead, having accepted the Government’s invitation to join the ERP.

“This means we have a proven framework to follow, which at previous events has shown festivals can be enjoyed at no more risk than other activities.

“Once inside, there will be no need for social distancing and no-one will have to wear a mask if they don’t want to.

Richard Ashcroft was due to headline both Splendour and Tramlines this year, but Splendour has been cancelled.

“We would like to express our solidarity with those festivals which have not been able to go ahead this year and those which are still seeking clarity.

“It is very important to us that clear guidance is made available quickly to the entire event community so as many festivals as possible can go ahead with confidence this summer.

“Huge ticket sales across the sector show how keen fans are to come to our events and we want to help reassure them we can welcome them back safely.”

The Streets' Mike Skinner, who will be headlining the opening night of Tramlines 2021.