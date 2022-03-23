Third album for Chesterfield born pianist who was taught to play at Crooked Spire church

Daniel Johnson will release his third album The Journey on March 25, 2022.

Daniel Johnson’s latest album,The Journey, will be available in both digital and CD format from March 25, 2022.

His previous albums have achieved radio play across the UK on specialist classical programmes, with radio playlisting already lined up for his brand-new release.

He learned to play piano at the town’s landmark Crooked Spire church and for many years took part in the Chesterfield Festival, where he contributed some of his greatest early lessons in performance. "I had a wonderful time growing up in Chesterfield with so many opportunities to play on stage, it is such a shame the festival no longer exists,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now based in Colchester, Daniel composes, performs, mixes and masters, and designs all of his music releases.

He performs as a guest classical soloist for the world’s most prestigious cruise lines such as CUNARD, including the flagship QM2.

Danel said: “I have started to perform complete programmes of my own music for the first time, which is unbelievably exciting. Audiences are enjoying my original music, and that is the best feeling you can have as a composer. My music is for anyone. I hope my new album will inspire people to take a breath.”

You can find out more about Daniel and his music via www.danieljohnsonmusic.co.uk

READ THIS: The Charlatans top new SIGNALS festival at Derbyshire tourist attraction