The Charlatans top new SIGNALS festival at Derbyshire visitor attraction

The debut event on June 11, 2022, will also feature The Cribs, Tim Burgess and Liz Lawrence in a strong programme of music, arts and film.

Born from the Madchester scene, indie icons The Charlatans top the bill to perform classic hits including The Only One I Know, North Country Boy and Blackened Blue Eyes from three decades of epic albums.

Tim Burgess fans get a double hit of this musical genius as he draws from his five albums in a solo set on this top stage.

Fellow indie heroes The Cribs, still reeling from the critically acclaimed success of their eighth studio album, Night Network, will also be performing on the main stage.

Liz Lawrence brings her unique combination of upbeat pop with simmering lo-fi folk to the festival.

Further acts taking to the Labyrinth stage include Chester melodic indie pop three-piece Peaness, described as “one of the UK’s most exciting new bands” (Vulture Hound) and rising post-punk stars Cucamaras from Nottingham, in an afternoon set to be opened by the historic local Crich Brass band.

Away from the main stage, expect an all-new live, in person version of Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties, which have been a source of huge enjoyment for artists and music fans across the globe during the pandemic. Just one of the eclectic offerings at the Tim Peaks Diner, brainchild of Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess; part travelling music venue, part coffee shop, you’ll experience an intimate line up of music, talks, DJs and more:

Tim Burgess, frontman with The Charlatans, will also be performing a solo set on the main stage at SIGNALS festival.

Expect a ferocious Tim Peaks set from Deja Vega, “one of the best live bands around at the moment” (Louder Than War), hot off the back of a UK tour, alongside a solo outing from Dean McMullen of Exeter indie punk heroes Muncie Girls, and powerful, raw rock & roll from Manchester’s Dirty Laces.

Claire Welles will show why she is one of Liverpool’s best kept secrets, while The Red Stains will bring their contemporary post-punk fuelled on chaos and resistance.

Meanwhile, at the Bandstand, Midlands band Young Decades will present powerful sound, fresh off the release of their latest single, Man On Mars; while a duo of local Derbyshire acts, dream indie rock four-piece King Blonde and singer-songwriter Ami Sharpe, complete this latest wave of confirmed musical artists.

Further artists are still to be announced, and the organisers are hoping to add further emerging acts from the neighbouring Derbyshire / Nottinghamshire regions, with local artists encouraged to get in touch with the festival organisers via [email protected]

The Charlatans headline SIGNALS Festival at Crich Tramway Village on June 11, 2022.

Derby-based independent cinema QUAD will be sponsoring a marquee where music themed documentaries, films and Q&A sessions will be offered throughout the day. These will include screenings of Oasis: Supersonic and Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams with director Mat Whitecross appearing as a special guest speaker to talk about the two acclaimed documentaries.

Postponed from last year due to the pandemic, the lights for this summer’s SIGNALS are green.