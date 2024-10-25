The Unthanks announce new double album, new single and extensive November-December 2024 tour
“Saying goodbye can often be hard,” says Becky Unthank, who wrote the song at home in Northumberland with her partner, the BAFTA award winning animator Ainslie Henderson.
“In its bittersweetness we struggle sometimes to find a satisfying way to part, which is why I’ve always loved the function of a parting song.”
Dear Companions is the closing track on the mammoth forthcoming double album, The Unthanks In Winter - a dream-like winter fantasia, embracing both the dark and the light in the most ritualistic of seasons.
Moving in and out of focus, like a memory, it promises to be a bittersweet hymnal to the winter experience, and a future classic of the Christmas genre.
“This parting song is inspired by our singing weekends, which we dearly love and cherish,” continues Becky.
“We are overjoyed that we’ve managed to capture some singing weekenders at the end of this track. In the lyrics, there’s also a reference to our Unthank family camping get-togethers in the garden. Yes, my sister really does make lanterns and yes, my brother really does play the violin!”
The Unthanks have also announced that they will tour this winter across the UK and Ireland, starting in Galway on 26th November. Tickets for the following winter 2024 live dates are on-sale now here
26/11 Galway Roisin Dubh
27/11 Belfast Empire
28/11 Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre
29/11 Cork St Luke’s
01/12 Glasgow City Halls
03/12 Gateshead - The Glasshouse ICM
04/12 Lytham Saint Annes Lowther Pavilion
05/12 Hull City Hall
06/12 Hastings White Rock Theatre
07/12 Worthing Assembly Hall
09/12 Birmingham Town Hall
10/12 Nottingham Albert Hall
11/12 Norwich Epic Studios
13/12 Saffron Walden Saffron Hall
14/12 Harrogate Royal Hall
15/12 Manchester New Century Hall
16/12 Poole - The Lighthouse
17/12 Exmouth Pavilion
18/12 Bodmin St Petroc’s Church
19/12 Bristol Beacon
20/12 Pontardawe Arts Centre
21/12 London Cadogan Hall (Evening Show Sold-Out/Extra Matinee Show On-Sale Now)
22/12 Basingstoke Haymarket
