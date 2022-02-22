The Kooks announced as final headliner at Y Not Festival

Brit nominees The Kooks make their Y Not debut and will be the biggest Thursday headliners in the festival’s history.

Spanning a career of nearly 20 years and five albums in, The Kooks will be bringing all their hits including indie club anthem Naive, She Moves In Her Own Way, Ooh La and newly released single Connection to entertain the crowd in Derbyshire during the last week of July. The Kooks’ new album 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark is due out the week before they headline Y Not.

The Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard said: ​​“We’re really excited to be headlining Y Not Festival this year on the Thursday night. We can’t wait to see you all and celebrate its return after two years away. We’re gonna start the weekend early with the biggest party ever!”

Joining the party in July is special guest Jake Bugg. After propelling himself into the limelight back in 2012 with his number one self titled debut album, featuring standout single Lightning Bolt, he has since released four more records including his latest offering, 2021’s number three album Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.

Scottish star Amy McDonald comes to Y Not fresh off her European tour for recent studio album, The Human Demands. Expect to hear huge hits Mr Rock & Roll and This Is The Life.

Other acts in the final wave of artistes for Y Not 2022 include The Hunna, Kelis, We Are Scientists and Buxton singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan who rose to fame on The X Factor.

New talent on the Incredible new talent on the BBC Introducing stage in 2022 includes The Chase, Alpaca Factory, Babe Punch, Shadows Of A Silhouette, Clear Vinyl, The Public Eye, Cucamaras, Marty and Vona Vella.

The new additions follow previous announcements that Stereophonics, Courteeners, Blossoms and Manic Street Preachers would be performing at the 15th edition of Y Not which runs from July 29 to 31 at Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton.

Jason Oakley, managing director at Y Not Festival, said: “We’re so excited to announce even more amazing acts for this year’s festival, and can’t wait to welcome The Kooks to Y Not for the first time, opening the weekend early as our Thursday headliners. Also completing 2022’s line-up are Jake Bugg, KELIS and returning Y Not favourites The Hunna and We Are Scientists, plus many more of the UK’s best up-and-comers. It’s been a long road getting here and we’re so grateful for the continued support - see you in July!”