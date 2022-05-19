The Jerseys pull out hit after hit of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons for live show in Derbyshire

The Jerseys play at The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath, on May 21, 2022.

The Jerseys perform at The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath, on Saturday, May 21, in a live show that recreates the fantastic falsettos and beautiful acapellas that were trademarks of the legendary group.

Backed by a live four-piece band of internationally renowned musicians, this all-singing, all-dancing show features hit after hit in a show that will have you dancing in the aisles and leave you beggin’ for more.

The show includes all the great Jersey Boy hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, Who Loves You, Rag Doll and many more.

Frank Valli & The Four Seasons, who sold 100 million albums, delighted fans around the world with their huge repertoire including Sherry, Walk Like A Man, My Eyes Adored You, Bye, Bye, Baby (Baby, Goodbye), Grease, Stay, Let’s Hang On, and Oh What A Night.

The Jerseys have a string of notable credits, including singing for The Queen on The Long Walk, Windsor Castle, for her 90th birthday celebrations and performing at The Paris Casino in Las Vegas.

They have performed in theatres, on cruise ships, in holiday parks and live music venues all over the UK and Europe.

Tickets £22 and £20 (concessions). Go to https://thegrandpavilion.co.uk/event/thejerseys/

