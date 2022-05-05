Derbyshire festival draws chart stars Steps and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

The biggest stars of the 80s, 90s and noughties will take a trip down memory lane at Catton Park from June 30 until July 3, 2022.

Steps play as part of their 25th anniversary summer tour, where fans can expect to hear classics like Tragedy, Deeper Shade of Blue and Stomp. Formed in 1997, Steps’ debut single 5, 6,7, 8 reached number 14 in the singles chart, remaining one of the highest selling singles to never reach the top ten.

UB40 got together in 1978 and went on to become one of the most successful reggae bands in the world, selling more than 70 million records. Cassic songs Red Red Wine, (I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You and I Got You Babe propelled UB40 to international stardom. The group is now fronted by founding member Ali Campbell, who alongside a seven-piece band is ready to get Catton Park moving as part of their upcoming tour, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell (In Memory of Astro).

Steps headline the Back 2 Festival at Catton Park on Saturday, July 2.

Successful European pop group Aqua are looking forward to taking to the stage once again. Inspired by the like of Ace of Base and ABBA, Barbie Girl wasAqua’s most popular hit, achieving success across the globe in the late 1990s and early 2000s, gaining multi-platinum status.

Cascada, a German dance music act founded in 2004 by singer Natalie Horler and DJs/producers DJ Manian and DJ Yanou, are best known for their hit singles Everytime We Touch, What Hurts the Most, Evacuate the Dancefloor, and Miracle.

Keeping the party going in the dance tent will be top dance, club and garage artists from across the three decades, headed by DJ and record producer JFK; Swedish DJ Basshunter of Now You’re Gone fame, German hit dance machine Sash!, LIverpudlian electronic music group Ultrabeat and garage icons Arful Dodger, Oxide & Neutrino and Sweet Female Attitude.

In addition to this stellar dance tent line-up, Birmingham’s oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club will be presenting ‘The Big Queer Rave!’ DJs including Simon Baker, DJ Corey, DJ Simon Harris, Robbie Lewis, Just Soriah, Gaydio’s Craig Laws and Nightingale Drag Residents will be blasting out classic dance and pop anthems from the likes of Basement Jaxx, Kylie Minogue, Fatboy Slim and Britney Spears.

Crowd having a wild time at Back 2 Festival which returns for its sixth edition this summer.

Beyond the music, there is plenty of fun for families, from a gaming tent to firework displays and flower crown workshops.

Alternative entertainment will include zorb balls, performances from the Enchanted Players Theatre Company and all the way from Louisville, Kentucky, the former WWE champion Al Snow alongside his wrestling academy Slam Wrestling. Bringing the party vibes will be ‘The Box that Rox’ – a mobile karaoke and live video room in a horsebox, which can hold up to eight singers at a time, alongside lasers, smoke machines and disco lights for full ‘on the stage’ effect!

For more information, visit: https://back2festivals.co.uk/

