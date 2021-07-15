Take That tribute singers ensure Summer Sounds festival will shine again in Derbyshire park

Robbie Williams tribute singer, William Jack, will be the opening performer at the music festival on Sunday, July 25, from 3pm to 7pm.

Other acts include Swing Mania and Trevvy who will once again compere the event in his own unique style.

The Take That tribute band will close the event with a bevy of boy band hits to round off the evening.

Take That Tribute band will be performing on the bandstand at Victoria Park, Ilkeston, on July 25, 2021.

There will be a fun Punch and Judy Show and craft activities for children provided by Jolly Jingles Fun Time. There will also be stilt walkers making giant bubbles, courtesy of Joker Entertainment.

Coun Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said: “The popular Summer Sounds music festival has attracted thousands of visitors over the last

decade and we hope to welcome you all for its grand return this year. Pack a picnic, take along a chair – and umbrella just in case – and have a great afternoon of fun while enjoying all the top music hits. This event will always ‘shine’!”

Admission, activities and the live concert are all free.