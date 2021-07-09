Check out these 10 activities for children in Derbyshire that are under a tenner

Derbyshire has plenty of places to visit and interesting things to do for energetic youngsters who want to have fun while they’re letting off steam.
Here are ten activities that youngsters can do which will cost mum or dad less than a tenner per child.
1. Chesterfield Bowl
Fancy your chances at beating your mum or dad at a fun game? Try your luck at the bowling alley in Storforth Lane, Hasland, where young people aged 15 and under can play a game for £6.95 while those over 15 and adults are charged £8.95. Go to www.chesterfieldbowl.com
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Matlock Farm Park
Feed the meerkats, meet the wallabies and handle small animals at set times throughout the day. You can have fun on a go-kart track or pretend to be Tarzan on a jungle-themed climbing frame with slides and scramble nets. Tots can play on a wooden pirate ship and in a sandpit outdoors or in an underwater themed soft play area indoors. Weekday term tickets for 4-14 years are £8.95, for toddlers 2-3 years £6.95 and for adults £9.95; weekends and school holidays cost £9.95. £7.95 and £10.95 respectively. Go to www.matlockfarmpark.co.uk
Photo: Submitted
3. Technique stadium, Chesterfield
Whizz-kids can dance up a storm on their skates at a roller disco at the home of Chesterfield Football Club. The discos are taking place every Tuesday from July 13 until August 30, 2021. Hour-long discos for 8 to 13 years start at 6pm while those for 13 to 17 years start at 7pm. Skate hire is £2.50. Go to www.officialsoccerschools.co.uk/chesterfield
Photo: Shutterstock
4. Willow Tree Farm, Sh
How would you like to hug cuddly animals, find out about reptiles, meet a skunk or pygmy goats? Willow Tree Farm is the place to learn about looking after all creatures great and small. Free entry for under twos, £7.95 for both children and adults. Go to www.willowtree-farm.co.uk
Photo: JPIMedia