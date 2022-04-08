Martin Kemp and his Ultimate Back to the 80s DJ Set will get the festival party started at Barrow Hill Roundhouse on May 19.

The superstar DJ will celebrate a decade when discos were dominated by the sounds of Duran Duran, Chaka Khan, George Michael, Spandau Ballet, Human League, Soft Cell and many more. Prepare to enjoy a night of pure ‘Gold’.

Martin will be supported by the hugely popular soul, funk and blues band Highway Child, a must-have fixture on the Rail Ale calendar. Boasting a classic rhythm section and a four-piece brass ensemble, the band’s sound is as big and as polished as the songs they play.

Martin Kemp will be at the Roundhouse for one night only and tickets are on sale now from www.seetickets.com priced at £19.50.The music doesn’t stop there. Three days of fantastic entertainment have been lined up including headliners Jungle Lion, a 10-piece ska and reggae covers band, on Friday, May 20, and The Everly Pregnant Brothers, Sheffield’s most famous export after Henderson’s Relish, bringing the festival to an entertaining close on Saturday, May 21.

There will be something for everyone throughout the three days of the festival with fantastic live music in the marquee and on the main stage, from jazz and brass through acoustic, funk and soul to rock and roll, and a few other surprises along the way.

There’s so much going on at Rail Ale 2022 that this year – for the first time – festival goers can buy a three-day Rail Ale Weekend Pass for the bargain price of £35 which includes entry to Rail Ale Party Night with Martin Kemp.

To quench the thirst there will be more than 400 real ales from around the country including many brewed locally in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, a great range of ciders, the ever popular Rail Ale Gin Palace and a sprinkling of sparkle with the Prosecco & Wine bar.The Street Food Court will be on hand to provide a tasty range of food to suit every appetite from pork pies to pizza and hog roast to noodles – and cake, lots of cake!

Putting the ‘Rail’ into Rail Ale, the festival’s ever popular Rail Ale Train will be in operation from Roundhouse Halt up the Springwell Branch on Friday and Saturday afternoon.The shuttle bus service between Chesterfield railway station and the town centre and the Roundhouse will also be running on all three days of the festival.

To keep up to date with all the latest news on Rail Ale 2022 go to the festival’s dedicated website, www.railalefestival.com

