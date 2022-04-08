Easter music festival in Derbyshire attracts nearly 40 acts to raise money for Ukrainan refugees
Musicians are banding together for a four-day festival over the Easter weekend to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.
The outdoor event will be held at The Old Hall Hotel, Hope, from April 15 to 18 and will run alongside the hotel’s beer festival.
Acts taking part are as follows:
Friday, April 15 – Crowes Feet, Nigel Parsons, Without A Paddle (Jonathan Lindley), Tom Fairnie, Steamtown, Taylor Giacoma, Raintown Seers, Jon Palmer band, Break a Leg, Scuppered.
Saturday, April 16 – Jane Bramwell, Ivan & The Devil, Bone Cupboard, Paul McGladdery, The Domino Effect, Fireworks, Raphael Callaghan, Caim, Pauline Vallance, Treebeard, Carrie Martin.
Sunday, April 17 – The December Flowers, Kathryn Walker, Beth Burrows, Martin Heaton, The Crafters, Heather Innes, Tom Chester, Barry Wastnidge, Cobalt Tales, Jack’s Rake.
Monday, April 18 – Danielle Banks, Paul Pearson, The Storm Trees, Hazjak, Tom Fairnie and Jane E. Fairnie, Mike Burtoft.
Collections will be taken for the Red Cross Ukraine Refugee Support.
Admission to the music festival is free.