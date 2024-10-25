Richard Hawley announces gig at Derbyshire's iconic Barrow Hill Roundhouse

Richard Hawley will perform at Barrow Hill Roundhouse on December 21, 2024 (photo: Dean Chalkley)
Singer-songwriter Richard Hawley is to play a concert in an iconic Derbyshire venue.

Respected musician Richard and his band will perform at Barrow Hill Roundhouse on December 21, 2024. Tickets go on sale today (October 25).

The former Longpigs and Pulp guitarist has released a string of solo albums and collaborated with Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow, Paul Weller,  Duane Eddy, Shirley Bassey, Nancy Sinatra, Robbie Williams, All Saints and Texas.

Richard’s songs have appeared in TV dramas Peaky Blinders, The Full Monty and Hijack, as well as the hugely acclaimed and award-winning musical named after his 2012 album, Standing At The Sky’s Edge’. “Dear Alien (Who Art in Heaven)”, co-written with Jarvis Cocker and Wes Anderson for Anderson's film, Asteroid City, was shortlisted for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars.

Tickets for his gig at Barrow Hill cost £43.20; go to www.seetickets.com/event/richard-hawley/barrow-hill-roundhouse/3210302

