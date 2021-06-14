Party like the Eighties with Spandau Ballet Martin Kemp

The actor, musician, producer and DJ will be taking to the decks, spinning the hits of the 1980s, at The Leadmill on Thursday, July 1 – before returning to the region to perform again at Doncaster Dome on Saturday, August 7.

He shot to fame in the 1980s as bassist in Spandau Ballet, which enjoyed huge success with songs such as Gold and True, before turning to acting, appearing alongside his brother and fellow Spandau Ballet musician Gary in The Krays, before playing Steve Owen in EastEnders from 1998-2002.

An event spokesman said: “As the hitmaker behind ‘Gold’, ’True’ and countless other classics, it’s safe to say Martin is something of an expert when it comes to that truly trailblazing decade for pop music.

“Let him be your guide on a night that promises to play only its very finest pop picks.

“With a reputation for huge singalongs all night long, this DJ set promises to be the biggest ’80s night to hit town all year.”

Fancy dress is welcome

The 59-year-old says: “This show will be a lot of fun and the ultimate return to the ’80s.

“Music is everyone’s life soundtrack and transports us all to the best times of our lives – I think we all need that right now.

“Expect one of the most euphoric nights you’ve had since the 80s.”

The event spokesman said: “Eighties fashion for the night is an absolute must, so don’t forget to dig out those leg warmers, shoulder pads and other stylistic stunners that helped you stand out from the pack in that iconic era – fancy dress is very much welcome.”

Tickets, priced from £18, are now available – for Sheffield see bit.ly/3vd0ENm and for Doncaster, see bit.ly/3gdtvg 8

Martin is the second Spandau Ballet star to announce performances in recent days, after former lead singer Tony Hadley announced his 40th anniversary tour, including shows in Sheffield, Nottingham and Buxton.