Tony will sing tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist.

His tour will visit Sheffield City Hall on March 16, Buxton Opera House on March 24 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on May 21, 2022.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11, at 10am.

At the forefront of the New Romantic movement, Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic Through the Barricades, the international number one True, and the unofficial London Olympics theme Gold.

As a solo artist Tony has performed across the world both with his band, swing bands, and orchestras. In 2005 he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters; whilst 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage.

In 2018 Tony released his solo album Talking To The Moon, The album became BBC Radio 2’s Album Of The Week and the first single Tonight Belongs To Us was single of the week.

Last year Tony released the brand new single Obvious, co-written with Talking To The Moon’s joint producer Mick Lister, which was again playlisted on BBC Radio 2.

Alongside his music career, not to mention his work in broadcasting on both radio and TV, Tony received an MBE in 2019 in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his charitable work for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.

Tony presents a live Sunday morning radio show on BBC 3 Counties Radio, and started a podcast and Youtube channel last summer called Stars Cars Guitars with Jim Cregan (award-winning rock guitarist, songwriter and producer) and Alex Dyke (veteran TV and radio broadcaster). The podcast features the trio talking about rock and roll adventures, their favourite cars and tales of the stars and friends they met on the way; and touches upon the themes of success, fame, family, laughter, memories and dreams.