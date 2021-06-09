Wet Wet Wet take a Journey Out of Lockdown with live album ahead of Derbyshire show

After 2020 was a washout for live music due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish group – singer Kevin Simm, drummer Tommy Cunningham, bassist Graeme Clark, keyboard player Neil Mitchell and unofficial fifth member guitarist Graeme Duffin – are keen to make up for lost time.

The band are one of the most successful bands in British pop history, selling in excess of 15 million singles and albums to date, including number one hits With A Little Help From My Friends Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around.

Their only lockdown show, broadcast in April this year, was such a massive success that the band were inundated by fans for the one-hour greatest hits set to be released as a live album.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of fans tuned in to watch the online show where Wet Wet Wet performed a live set in Glasgow featuring hits such as Sweet Little Mystery and Sweet Surrender, as well as Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around – and which has now been released as The Journey Out Of Lockdown live album.

Graeme said: “It hasn’t been easy being in a band during the pandemic, but this live album shows just how magic it can be when we are able to come together and play.”

Neil said: “It was great to be able to perform live again, although we all would have preferred to see the faces of our fans rather than just video cameras in front of us.”

Big Journey ahead

It marks the band’s first release since former Liberty X singer Simm joined in 2018, to replace famous frontman Marti Pellow, who left the year before.

He said: “I’m delighted to be playing my part in continuing the band’s legacy by singing these amazing songs live in my own way, I very much hope everybody will enjoy this live album”.

And the band are not stopping there, which a new album, The Journey, scheduled for release in October, ahead of a October/November tour, featuring shows at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on October 31 and Buxton Opera House on November 3 – for tickets see wetwetwet.co.uk/live

Wet Wet Wet are, from left, drummer Tommy Cunningham, singer Kevin Simm, bassist Graeme Clark and keyboard player Neil Mitchell.

Neil said: “We are so looking forward to seeing all our fans at shows again soon.”