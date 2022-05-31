Open-air Bold As Brass concerts return to Derbyshire venues

The bandstand at Victoria Park, Ilkeston, will host concerts by Ilkeston Brass Band and Derwent Valley Wind Band during the summer.

Ilkeston Brass Band will play in Victoria Park on Sunday, June 5, to kick off ten concerts throughout the borough over summer weekends this year.

Every concert is free and everyone is welcome.

The concert programme ends triumphantly with the Deep Down Brass Band playing at the Erewash Museum on Saturday, August 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome back the Bold as Brass concerts this summer. It is an

excellent opportunity for everyone to enjoy our parks and exceptional local brass bands. Whether you wish to attend just one performance or all of them, it is sure to be a wonderful musical experience”

Full details of the concert programme are as follows:

June 5 at 2pm – Ilkeston Brass Band 2pm, Victoria Park, Ilkeston, DE7 5HB *

June 12 at 2pm – Long Eaton Silver Prize Band, West Park, Long Eaton, NG10 3NL *

June 19 at 2pm – Deep Down Brass, Risley Parish Council, DE72 3SS

June 26 at 2pm – Kirkby Colliery Welfare Band, Little Eaton Parish Council, DE21 5EA

July 3 at 2pm – Rolls-Royce Derby, Leisure Green, off Derby Road, Draycott, DE72 3NJ *

July 9 at 2pm – Stapleford Salvation Band, Memorial Hall, Brookside Road, Breadsall, DE21 5LF

July 24 at 2pm – Matlock Band, Village Hall Gardens, West Hallam, DE7 6GS

July 31 at 6pm – Derwent Valley Wind Band, Victoria Park, Ilkeston, DE7 5HB *

August 7 at 2pm – Dinnington Colliery Band, Duffield Close, The Green, Breaston, DE72 3DU

August 20 at 2pm – Deep Down Brass Band, Erewash Museum, Ilkeston, DE7 5JA

*These events have no venue for wet weather so will be cancelled if it rains

Bring your own blankets and chairs to concerts as there is limited seating at the venues.

A message from the editor: