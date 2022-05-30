Tickets go on sale for N-Dubz second show in Sheffield

N-Dubz have two shows lined up at Sheffield's Utilita Arena for the winter of 2022.

Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer will be performing at the Utilita Arena on December 2 as well as at their sold-out concert on November 18, 2022.

Tickets for the new show date go on sale today (Monday, May 30) at 10am from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

The arena tour takes in many of the UK’s biggest cities – including Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on November 10 – and will give fans a chance to hear all their favourites N-Dubz songs live for the first time in 11 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

N-Dubz new single Charmer was released last month.

For six years from 2006 to 2012, the band dominated the UK charts.

They topped the UK Singles Chart with Number One, a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder in 2009.

Their first two albums 'Uncle B' and 'Against All Odds' were certified platinum in the UK.