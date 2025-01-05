Music festivals with Pulp, The Prodigy, Human League, Manic Street Preachers and The Sisters of Mercy to attract Derbyshire fans in 2025

The Last Dinner Party will be playing at Tramlines and Y Not festivals in summer 2025.

Stars will be shining bright at festivals in 2025 that will attract hordes of music fans from Derbyshire.

Tramlines is offering heavyweight headliners Pulp on July 25, The Reytons on July 26 and Kasabian on July 27 who will all be rocking the main stage at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield.

Pulp – which features Chesterfield raised guitarist Mark Webber – will be making their Tramlines debut and have selected their support acts which include Spiritualised, lyricist Baxter Dury and indie-folk trio Oracle Sisters.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines operations director, said: “It’s absolutely massive to have Pulp headlining Friday, and even more special to have them curating the whole day—it’s a real celebration of what Sheffield’s all about. The Reytons topping the bill on Saturday is another big moment for the local scene. They’ve come so far, and it’s great to see them getting the recognition they deserve."

Franz Ferdinand will also be playing at Tramlines and Y Not festivals.

Y Not is the big summer festival in Derbyshire where the 2025 line-up will be topped by The Prodigy, Courteeners and Madness.

Rock band The Wombats get the Y Not party started on July 31, paving the way for more than 40 acts to play at Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton.

The Prodigy, who will headline on Friday, August 1, have sold millions of records and their international hits include Firestarter and Breathe. Numerous honours include two BRIT Awards for best dance act.

Courteeners celebrate their seven album Pink Cactus Cafe with a return to Y Not on Saturday, August 2. They were described by U2’s frontman Bono as the “best band of the last 10 years” following the release of their debut album St Jude in 2018.

Y Not will close with a ska knees-up courtesy of Madness whose catalogue of classic tunes include Our House, It Must Be Love and Baggy Trousers.

Seven big-name concerts under the banner of Derby Summer Sessions will be held at Markeaton Park in the first two weeks of July.

Sheffield stars Human League – famed for hits including Don’t You Want Me, Mirror Man and Fascination – kick off the live shows in Derby’s showpiece park on July 3.

Indie-pop outfit Blossoms, who have four number one albums to their credit and BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations to their credit, will be supported by The Coral at their concert in Derby on July 5.

BRIT Award-winner Rag’N’Bone Man , whose debut album Human went four-times platinum, will be performing at Markeaton Park on July 6 where he will be supported by British Americana and roots artist Elles Bailey.

Simple Minds, who have scored five number one albums and eight top 10 singles in the UK and sold more than 60 million albums worldwide, play in Derby on July 8 where they will be supported by Alison Moyet and KT Tunstall.

Legendary electronica outfit Faithless headline the Derby Summer Sessions concert on July 11. Three number one albums, seven top 10 albums and streams approaching one billion have cemented their place as a festival headlining phemonenon.

Jess Glynne, renowned for hits like Hold My Hand, I’ll Be There and Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself will be singing live at Markeaton Park on July 12. She is the only British female solo artist to have seven UK number one singles.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will perform on July 13 in the final concert of Derby Summer Sessions 2025. Ali’s voice powered UB40 to 70 million record sales and more than 50 chart hits.

If you can’t wait until summer to get that festival vibe, head to Bearded Theory from May 21 to 25 where Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers, rock institution The Sisters of Mercy and electronic innovators Leftfield are topping the bill. Bearded Theory will be hosted at Catton Park in south Derbyshire.

