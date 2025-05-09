Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri will be in concert at The Old Lock-up, Wirksworth on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Chart-topping singer Kiki Dee will sprinkle stardust on a weekend of music-making in the Derbyshire Dales.

Kiki – who teamed up with Elton John on the number one single Don’t Go Breaking My Heart in 1976 – will be accompanied by the virtuoso guitar of Carmelo Luggeri at a ticketed outdoor concert at The Old Lock-up, Wirksworth on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

One of the UK’s great musical pairings, Kiki and Carmelo first met when she arrived at a studio where he was producer and guitarist to put down a vocal. Carmelo was blown away by the tone of Kiki’s unmistakable voice. The late Steve Brown (the man who discovered Elton) told him: “There’s something special happening when you play acoustically with Kiki.. you should team up”.

Tickets for their concert in Wirksworth cost £27.80 (standing) or £33.20 (seated), available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kiki-dee-and-carmelo-luggeri-tickets-1028582155917

There will be free entertainment through the day on both Saturday and Sunday, showcasing the best original material from local singers, songwriters and musicians.

Saturday, May 17, from 12 noon – Desperate Cowboys, Rob Galvin, Simon Clements, Shiftin Sands, Wood Street Dogs.

Sunday, May 18, from 12 noon – Craig and Andy from Frank, Output, Jack's Got a Plan, Fibonacci Twist, Charlie Pidcock and Friends, Splinter Group.

The weekend has been organised by Musicwirks, a social enterprise that gives support and encouragement to young performers, working with schools and arts projects in and around Derbyshire. Through its staging of events, Musicwirks gives experience opportunities to young people who are interested in careers in event management.