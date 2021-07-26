The Britpop legends are celebrating 25 years of their debut album All Change with a nationwide tour in early 2022,, following a summer of festivals.

Originally released on October 16, 1995, it became the highest-selling debut album in the history of the Polydor label, featuring top-20 singles Finetime and Alright and top-10 hits Sandstorm and Walkaway.

Initially due to take place in 2020, the band have now announced new fixtures for the anniversary tour, which will see them playing across the UK, including Sheffield’s Foundry on January 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Power said: “The All Change album will always be special to me and the band, it was our debut album, it captured all the energy and all our hopes and it was packed to the hilt with great songs.

“We’ll be playing it in its entirety on the All Change tour.”

The line up will feature original trio John Power, on vocals, guitarist Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson and drummer Keith O’Neill, alongside Power’s long-time collaborative partner Jay Lewis, who took over on bass after Pete Wilkinson left the band in 2014.

The group will warm up for the tour with a range of dates across the UK this summer, including Holmfirth’s Picturedrome on August 26, the Stone Valley Midlands festival at Thoresby Park, near Worksop, on August 28, and Wentworth Festival, South Yorkshire, on September 18.

For tickets, see castband.co.uk/tour

Grounded truth

The announcement comes as Power releases a new solo track, Grounded Truth.

Liverpudlian band Cast have a busy summer of festivals lined up, including Wentworth Festival in South Yorkshire, and Stone Valley Midlands at Thoresby Park, near Mansfield before some solo dates for frontman John Power, including Nottingham's Rescue Rooms on October 7 - all ahead of their rescheduled anniversary tour marking 25 years since their hit debut album All Change in early 2022, including shows in Sheffield and Manchester. See castband.co.uk

Featuring just Power, an acoustic guitar and subtle piano accompaniments, it allows the lyrics to take centre stage in a song about “looking within yourself to find universal truths as an antidote to all the noise we are subject to in our lives right now”.

Power said: “Enjoyment, thrills and experience are all part of growing up. You want it, are hungry for it and put yourself in a line of fire for it.

“To my younger self, I’d say I should have taken my foot off the pedal a bit. It’s funny how life passes by while you’re living it.”

Power has some solo dates lined up this autumn/winter, including Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on October 7.