Manic Street Preachers return with new single ahead of album and tour

The Secret He Had Missed is the second release from the forthcoming album and is described as “three-and-a-half minutes of impossible melody, a track that shimmers and glistens as if caught in the reflections of a gigantic disco mirror-ball”.

A band spokesman said: “The Secret He Had Missed features a gorgeous, glacial vocal from Julia Cumming set over a tumbling Abba-esque piano line and a galloping, restless rhythm track that’s pure summer, pure pop, pure Manics.”

The single is the follow-up to radio hit Orwellian, ahead of the release of new album The Ultra Vivid Lament on September 3 and an autumn tour, featuring shows in Manchester and Leeds.

The band also have a summer of festivals lined up, although their date at Y Not, in Pikehall, near Matlock, will not go ahead after the festival was cancelled.

