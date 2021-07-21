Manic Street Preachers return with new single ahead of album and tour

Welsh rock legends Manic Street Preachers are back with a new single – ahead of their 14th studio album and accompanying tour later this year.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 2:57 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:10 am

The Secret He Had Missed is the second release from the forthcoming album and is described as “three-and-a-half minutes of impossible melody, a track that shimmers and glistens as if caught in the reflections of a gigantic disco mirror-ball”.

A band spokesman said: “The Secret He Had Missed features a gorgeous, glacial vocal from Julia Cumming set over a tumbling Abba-esque piano line and a galloping, restless rhythm track that’s pure summer, pure pop, pure Manics.”

The single is the follow-up to radio hit Orwellian, ahead of the release of new album The Ultra Vivid Lament on September 3 and an autumn tour, featuring shows in Manchester and Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The band also have a summer of festivals lined up, although their date at Y Not, in Pikehall, near Matlock, will not go ahead after the festival was cancelled.

Read More

Read More
Musician Charles aiming to be King of the mountains with charity ‘Feel Good Jog’

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Welsh rock legends Manic Street Preachers had been due to perform at Y Not later this month, until it was cancelled.
Manic Street PreachersDerbyshire Times